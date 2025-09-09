Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

