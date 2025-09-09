Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,912 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,189,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 163,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 345,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 125,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

