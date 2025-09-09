Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

