Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ING Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in ING Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in ING Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ING Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Up 2.2%

ING Group stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

