Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 224,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $346,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.