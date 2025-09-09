Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,404,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,920,000 after purchasing an additional 315,290 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

