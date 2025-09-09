Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,399.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

