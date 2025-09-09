Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NWPX Infrastructure were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 62.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $127,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,363.18. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. This trade represents a 24.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $433,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1%

NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $503.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $133.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Research analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NWPX Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWPX Infrastructure

About NWPX Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.