Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Targa Resources by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 16,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

