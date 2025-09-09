Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 594,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after buying an additional 430,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,536,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Repligen by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after buying an additional 169,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 17,721.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 121,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -482.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

