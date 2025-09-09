Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadre worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cadre by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cadre by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cadre by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cadre by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $819,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,216,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,886,773.76. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $4,167,500. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.