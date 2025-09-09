Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.