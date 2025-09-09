Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 211.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $209.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Read Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.