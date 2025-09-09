Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. $RA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 366,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RA opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

