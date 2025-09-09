Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,646,000 after buying an additional 2,377,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after buying an additional 2,149,972 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,976,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 706,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9%

PK opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

