Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TMT General Partner Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng by 88.2% in the first quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in XPeng by 567.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,306,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,751 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,750 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 2,699.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $6,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of XPEV opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.51. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

XPeng Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

