Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 125,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,162.45. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

