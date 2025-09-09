Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,184,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 158,192 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 169.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,367 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.02.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

