Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cable One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.54 and a 52-week high of $436.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.78.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). Cable One had a positive return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.18%.The company had revenue of $381.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. The trade was a 69.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.