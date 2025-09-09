Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,314.38 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,521.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,253.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,185.45.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,875. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

