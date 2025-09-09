Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,501 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,696,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,780,000 after buying an additional 3,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after buying an additional 944,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,533,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,307,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,117,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 159,985 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

