Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,697,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,452,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

