Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $219.94 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

