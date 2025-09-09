Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 507.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87,115 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.50%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

