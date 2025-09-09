Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,334 Shares of Ericsson $ERIC

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ericsson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ericsson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ericsson during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 692.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ericsson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Ericsson Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ericsson Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.