Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation $GAIN

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $136,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.24%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

