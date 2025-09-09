Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of RELX PLC $RELX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RELX were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in RELX by 612.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in RELX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RELX by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in RELX by 325.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in RELX in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. RELX PLC has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

RELX Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.2634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. RELX’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut RELX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

