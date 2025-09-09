Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,560 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,560 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

