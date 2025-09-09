Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,743 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,743 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 109.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,028,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,032,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 253.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 482,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $1,512,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,491.95. This trade represents a 74.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,956 shares of company stock worth $26,343,241. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $67.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

