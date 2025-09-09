Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:KOF opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

