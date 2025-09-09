Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in American International Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

