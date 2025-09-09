Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.0%

EXPE opened at $217.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $126.46 and a one year high of $219.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.