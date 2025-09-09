Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,070. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,740 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.