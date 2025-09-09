Allegion PLC $ALLE Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $34,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,707,000 after buying an additional 885,857 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after acquiring an additional 878,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11,506.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 269,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,379,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.56.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

