Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 86,873 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Royalty Pharma worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,376,000 after purchasing an additional 847,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,985,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,162,000 after purchasing an additional 950,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,344,000 after purchasing an additional 833,894 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.7%

RPRX opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.