Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,202,952 Metsera Inc. $MTSR

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,202,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.15% of Metsera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Metsera during the first quarter valued at $135,059,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter valued at $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter valued at $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter valued at $64,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter valued at $42,395,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Metsera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Metsera in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MTSR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Metsera Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

