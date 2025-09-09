Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in First Bancorp $FBNC

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 836,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $33,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,412.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Research raised shares of First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 17.65%.The business had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

