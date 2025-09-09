Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 209,822 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 143.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,822 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 90,917 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $9,999,960.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 483,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,195,013.65. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 125,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $13,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,366,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,711,384.36. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,046,850 shares of company stock valued at $113,753,189. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

