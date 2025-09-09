Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 32,010 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $40,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.71 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.