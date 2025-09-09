Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,062,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $34,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,265.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.99 and a beta of 1.07. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.86.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -434.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

