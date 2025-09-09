Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $299.02 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

