Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,986,000 after buying an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $526,081,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after buying an additional 93,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,127,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,680,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.