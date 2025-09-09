Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,582 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $32,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,402,000 after buying an additional 84,285 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after buying an additional 874,175 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.