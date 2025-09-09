Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,191 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.05% of Heritage Financial worth $33,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Heritage Financial by 475.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $849.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

