Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $41,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,447,317.37. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.