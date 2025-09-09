Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $34.36 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of State Street worth $34,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

