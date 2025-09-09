Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $34.81 Million Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $34,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $15,303,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 888,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $221,398.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,377.42. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $962,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,663.40. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,056 shares of company stock worth $2,096,949. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE:NIC opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.21. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.