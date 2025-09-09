Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $35.99 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,133 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of nVent Electric worth $35,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in nVent Electric by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 779,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,152 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 119,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,705.16. The trade was a 62.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,491.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

