Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,128 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $38,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

