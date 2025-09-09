Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38 Million Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $37,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,358,000 after buying an additional 281,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,653,000 after buying an additional 358,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,145,000 after buying an additional 706,212 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,700,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

